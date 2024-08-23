Delhi Metro Phase-III services to start from 6 am on Sundays

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that train services on Phase-III sections will be available from 6 am on Sundays for commuters, officials said on Friday.

This will benefit all the commuters, including the students or applicants appearing for various competitive exams which generally take place on Sundays, they said.

Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 am from August 25, Anuj Dayal, the DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communication), said.

The Phase-III sections include trains running between Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

"The revision of service commencement timings on these corridors on Sundays will benefit not only the commuters of these corridors but also number of students or applicants appearing for various competitive exams which generally take place on Sundays. The extended timings will facilitate them to reach their destination centres across Delhi-NCR in a seamless and convenient manner," Dayal said.

Services on all other corridors of the metro network will continue to run as per regular commencement time of 6 am onwards, he added. PTI NIT NB