Delhi Metro police nab gang of women thieves; stolen gold, cash recovered

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four women for allegedly stealing a commuter's wallet containing jewellery and cash while he was travelling in a Metro train, an official said on Thursday.

The action came after a resident of Haryana's Rewari reported on December 4 that his wallet, carrying a gold chain with a pendant, a pair of gold earrings, silver rings and Rs 20,000 in cash, was stolen near the R K Ashram Metro Station, he said.

During the investigation, the CCTV analysis across several Metro stations helped identify a suspected group of women. A team from the Raja Garden Metro police intercepted four women at Shadipur Metro Station and detained them. A gold chain, earrings, silver rings and Rs 12,000 cash were recovered from their possession, police said.

The accused were identified as Komal, 22, Neha, 22, Yogita, 22, and Geeta, 45, who is believed to be the gang leader and was previously involved in similar offences. PTI BM SHS SHS