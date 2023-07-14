Delhi Metro posted above avg ridership in last three days, 62 lakh on July 11: DMRC official

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi Metro recorded above average ridership in the last three days, indicating that more people took the rapid transit system for commuting in the period amid flooding in several key areas in the national capital due to swollen Yamuna.

The average ridership figure for the DMRC stands at 55-60 lakh, a senior official said.

On July 11, more than 62 lakh passengers took metro for travelling, while the figures for July 12 and 13 were 61,32,431 and 61,33,673 respectively, the DMRC said in a statement.

It suggests that more people took the rapid transit system for commuting in this period amid flooding in several key areas in Delhi due to rise in water level of Yamuna in the last few days, the official said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) uses the metric of journey or line utilisation, which is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destination.

Delhi Metro also shared that on July 14, the line utilisation figures stood at 62,74,598, while the figure foe July 7 was 61,63,784.

From July 4-6, the ridership stood at more than 58 lakh on each of the three days.

After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 208.14 metres at 7 pm on Friday even as several key areas in the city were inundated.

On Thursday, the water level had started rising after remaining stable for three hours and reached 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres in the early hours of Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level in the Yamuna was 208.42 metres at 8 am. It went down further to 208.27 metres at 1 pm and 208.25 metres at 3 pm. At 6 pm, the reading stood at 208.17 metres.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was damaged. PTI KND CK