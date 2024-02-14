Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Feb 13

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro on February 13 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys at 71.09 lakh, a record achieved on a day when huge traffic jams were reported in the NCR amid heavy security arrangements in view of a farmers' march to the national capital.

The urban transporter shared the data in a post on X on Wednesday, saying it has surpassed its previous milestone accomplished last September.

The count of daily passenger journeys in Delhi Metro had stood at 71.03 lakh on September 4 and 69.94 lakh on August 29 2023.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

"Delhi Metro broke its highest passenger journeys record set in September 2023 by registering an unmatched 71.09 lakh passenger ridership on Tuesday (February 13, 2024), the highest ever daily passenger ridership," the DMRC said in its post.

It also shared a poster, saying "Delhi Metro has crossed another milestone of success".

On Tuesday, the Delhi Metro had regulated passengers' entry and exit at nine stations by shutting some gates for several hours in view of the farmers' march towards Delhi.

The commuters were allowed to enter or exit these stations through other gates.