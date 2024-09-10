Delhi Metro reports 4,000 cases of thefts so far this year

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) With the jump of at least 242 cases from the last year, the Delhi Metro has reported 3,952 cases of thefts so far this year, according to the Delhi Police statistics.

Till September 8 last year, at least 3,709 cases of thefts were reported in the Delhi Metro, it stated.

Official sources said that these cases of thefts include pick pockets, missing of mobile pones, purse or other valuables items of the passengers and metro staffs. It also includes thefts of the metro properties.

According to the data accessed by PTI, out of 3,952 cases, at least 3,898 cases of thefts were registered through e-FIRs and 5,48 of them were solved till September 8 this year.

Out of 3,709 cases, at least 3,648 cases of thefts were registered through e-FIRs and 1,471 of them of were solved in the same period in 2023, the data shows.

The data further shows at least 81 cases of motor vehicle thefts have been reported till September 8 this year and 72 in the same period last year from the premises of the Delhi metro. At least 56 cases in 2024 and 61 in 2023 have been solved till September 8 this year.

At least 11 burglary cases have been reported till September 8 this year. While in 2023, just three cases of burglary were reported in the premises of the Delhi metro.

The data also shows at least three cases of snatching were reported and two of them have been solved till September 8 this year. Last year, in the same period, two cases of snatching were reported and both were solved.

At least five cases of robbery were reported and four of them have been solved till September 8 in 2024. While only one case of burglary was reported in the same period in 2023.

The security of the Delhi Metro is looked after by the Delhi Police and the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). Besides, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also deploys its security guard at the platforms to control and manage the crowd during the passengers' movement.

For 190 metro stations in Delhi, there are 16 metro police stations where the cases are registered and investigated by the Delhi Police. Apart from the CISF personnel, who conduct frisking and checking, the Delhi Police personnel conduct the patrolling in the metro trains and its premises. According to a senior police officer, the metro police along with the DMRC and CISF takes security measures from time to time to keep the metro safe and secure. PTI ALK AS AS