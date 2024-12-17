Delhi Metro reports 44 cases of cable theft this year, up from 38 in 2023

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Despite regular checks and surveillance at Delhi Metro stations and along its tracks, incidents of cable theft have increased, with 44 cases reported this year compared to 38 last year, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the data by Delhi Police, only 9 out of the 38 cases were solved last year and 12 people were arrested in connection with the thefts. However, this year, the police have managed to solve 22 out of the 44 cases and have arrested 53 individuals in these cases.

The Delhi Police conducts regular patrolling of the metro tracks and performs checks at platforms, while metro staff also carry out routine surveillance on metro premises with the help of CCTV cameras, officials added.

A senior police officer suggested that cable thefts could be further prevented by improving CCTV coverage along the metro tracks and lighting up the stretches which mostly remain dark during night.

Earlier this month, a gang of 11 individuals used tree branches to climb onto the elevated tracks between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, where they stole 140 meters of signalling cable.

The theft caused a disruption of around six hours on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, leading to significant inconvenience for commuters.

Four members of the gang have been arrested and searches are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, police said.

In August, the Delhi Police wrote to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to address security breaches and prevent suicide incidents on the premises.

The police asked DMRC to keep an eye on five key points -- installing CCTV cameras along the tracks, improving lighting in dark spots, trimming tree branches near metro station boundaries, increasing the number of guards at platforms and installing platform screen doors (PSDs) at stations.

The Delhi Metro is secured by both the Delhi Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is deployed at stations for security checks.