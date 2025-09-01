Delhi Metro reports third technical snag in less than a week; commuters face delays

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Delhi Metro witnessed its third technical snag within a week on Monday, causing delays on the Yellow and Blue lines and leading to overcrowding at several stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the delays were also reported between Barakhamba and Indraprastha stations on the Blue Line due to a signalling issue. The signalling issue in the metro system was a technical failure in the automated safety mechanism that regulates train movement, forcing trains to slow down and operate in manual mode. Earlier in the day, train services on the Yellow Line were also affected in the afternoon due to a signalling issue at Millennium City Centre, Gurugram. "Due to a signalling issue at the terminal station Millennium City Centre Gurugram, the reversal of trains for onward service towards Samaypur Badli is taking a little extra time," the DMRC said in a post on X.

Train movement was disrupted between Sultanpur and Millennium City Centre, leading to long waiting times for passengers.

A huge crowd gathered at the Hauz Khas, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Yamuna Bank and Kashmere Gate metro stations, with platforms so packed that there was hardly any space left between commuters, and passengers struggled to board trains.

This was the third such incident in the past week, with a similar glitch reported on Friday morning on the Yellow Line.