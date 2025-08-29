What caused disruptions on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line this morning?

New Delhi: Delhi Metro services on a stretch of the Yellow Line were disrupted during the rush hours on Friday morning, leaving the commuters struggling to reach their destinations on time.

According to officials, trains between the Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations were running late, while services on other corridors remained normal.

Several passengers complained that the travel time from Vishwavidyalaya to GTB Nagar, which usually takes only a few minutes, were stretched to nearly 50 minutes because of the disruption.

"The train was moving at a slow pace and stopped for long durations. Many of us got late for office," said a commuter travelling towards Rajiv Chowk.

Another passenger heading to South Delhi added, "The crowd kept building up at every station. It was really frustrating because we could not even plan an alternative."

DMRC said a technical issue had caused the delay but it was rectified soon after.

"There might be some bunching of trains for some time. The services will be normal shortly," it said in a statement.

Many passengers, however, said the disruption during the morning rush hours caused considerable inconvenience, especially for office-goers and school students.