Delhi Metro services to start at 3 am on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday that metro services on all lines will begin at 3 am on January 26. The early start is aimed at facilitating the movement of people attending the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path.

In a statement, the DMRC said trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines from 3 am to 6 am. After 6 am, metro services will operate according to the regular timetable for the rest of the day.

The corporation said that parking facilities at all metro stations will remain operational on Republic Day to provide additional convenience to commuters.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said enhanced security checks will be in place at all Namo Bharat stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

The NCRTC said parking facilities at the New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar Namo Bharat stations will remain closed from 2 pm on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26 as part of the security arrangements. Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow for extra travel time due to intensified security checks and temporary parking restrictions.