Delhi Metro services to start early on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi Metro will commence its services at 4 am on its all lines from all terminal stations on the Independence Day in order to facilitate the public to attend the ceremony, officials said on Tuesday.

The train services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines till 6 am on Thursday and thereafter, regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, they said.

"In addition, people who will be in possession of a bonafide invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be permitted entry and travel on production of valid government issued photo identity card at stations.

"This arrangement will be valid for exit only at Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk metro stations, which are closest to the venue. The same invitation cards will also be valid for performing return journey from these three stations only," DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.

The regular announcements will be made inside the trains to inform the passengers about these arrangements, Dayal said, adding the cost towards such travel will be reimbursed to the DMRC by the Ministry of Defence. PTI NIT AS AS