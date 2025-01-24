Delhi Metro services to start early on Republic Day; check timings

New Delhi: Delhi Metro will start its services at 3 am on Republic Day to facilitate people to reach Kartavya Path, according to an official statement.

As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3 am on all lines on Sunday to help people reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day ceremony, the statement said.

Trains will operate at intervals of 30 minutes until 6 am to ensure smooth travel for commuters, after which regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, it added.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience, it said.