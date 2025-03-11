Delhi Metro services to start from 2.30 pm on Holi

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Train services will not be available on all Delhi Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line, on the occasion of Holi on March 14 until 2.30 pm, the DMRC said on Tuesday.

Normal services will start thereafter on all lines.

"On the day of the Holi festival, March 14, metro services will not be available until 2.30 pm on all Delhi Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The services will commence at 2.30 pm from terminal stations on all lines and will continue as usual thereafter, it said. PTI SHB DIV DIV