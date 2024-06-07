Delhi metro signs pact with Konkan railway for collaboration on upcoming projects

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on upcoming metro rail projects in India and abroad, officials said on Friday.

According to Anuj Dayal, the DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communications), the agreement designates both organisations as project service providers for a wide range of infrastructure projects, including metro and railways, high-speed rail, highways, mega-bridges, tunnels, institutional buildings, workshops or depots, signal and telecommunication works, and railway electrification.

The MoU was signed by P K Garg, Director (Business Development), DMRC, and Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, KRCL, Dayal said.

The strategic partnership aims at utilising the expertise of both the DMRC and the KRCL to foster collaboration on a variety of large-scale infrastructure projects, he added.

The collaboration between the DMRC and the KRCL will help the organisations work together to develop new projects and share expertise in the future, Dayal said. PTI NIT RC