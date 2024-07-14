Delhi Metro to conduct feedback survey from Jul 15

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi Metro will conduct its tenth customer satisfaction survey starting Monday to collect feedback from the commuters on its services and various facilities at metro stations, according to an official statement.

In the month-long online survey from July 15 to August 14, detailed feedback will be obtained from participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Sunday.

The survey will also seek suggestions for improvements if any, it added.

Commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit DMRC's official website www.delhimetrorail.com and submit their inputs by clicking on the links mentioned on the home page.

The survey, which is available in both English and Hindi, includes seven topics on which the feedback is sought, the statement said.

The commuters will be able to give their feedback on important aspects of metro functioning such as availability and accessibility, facilities offered to customers, information, quality of services, customer services, facilities outside metro stations, security, and comfort, among others.

The DMRC said it is conducting the survey to find out what passengers think of the services being provided to them.

The results of the survey will be helpful in assessing and making necessary improvements in various components of the metro facilities and services, the corporation added. PTI NIT RPA