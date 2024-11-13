Delhi Metro to sell Trade Fair tickets at 55 stations

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday informed that tickets for the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will sold at 55 metro stations across its network.

Advertisment

The Trade Fair will take place at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27.

The online QR code-based tickets for the fair are already available on Delhi Metro application, it said.

Delhi Metro will be selling tickets from Thursday at Bharat Mandapam complex in both online and offline mode for the first time ever, the statement said.

Advertisment

From tomorrow onwards, IITF tickets will be sold at the customer care/ticket counters of 55 prominent metro stations till the last day of fair on November 27 as per the rates applicable for various categories/days, it stated.

The stations where the tickets will be available include Shaheed Sthal, Dilshad Garden and Rithala on Red Line. Samaypur Badli, Azadpur and Millennium City Centre Gurugram on Yellow Line. Noida Electronic City, Indraprastha, Mandi House and Barakhamba on Blue Line.

According to the statement, the ticket price for business visitors from November 14 to 18 would be Rs 500 for adults. The price for a child is Rs 200 From November 15 to 17 and Rs 150 on November 14 and 18, it mentioned.

Advertisment

On general public visitor days, the price of ticket would be Rs 80 and Rs 40 for adult and child respectively, while it will be Rs 150 and Rs 60 for adult and child respectively on weekends or holidays, the statement said.

In addition, Delhi Metro has already started selling IITF tickets online from November 11 wherein anyone can purchase QR tickets from its only official App- DMRC Delhi Sarathi/DMRC Momentum 2.0 app, it said.

One person can book 10 tickets per day through the app. The bookings through app also have the option to book 8-seater golf carts (with a driver) for transportation within the Bharat Mandapam premises. These golf carts will operate in two time slots: 10 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm. These carts will be available for four hours duration per slot, it stated.

Advertisment

DMRC will be also using various channels available in its premises to inform passengers about the seamless offline/online availability of IITF tickets like making announcements, poster/QR code displays at metro stations and trains, using digital screens and passenger information display systems available at concourse/platform of the stations besides regular updates on its social media platforms, it said.

Besides this, additional ticket counters, guards, officers and staff will be specially deployed at Supreme Court Metro Station and some other major stations too as per ground situation/requirement of the day to facilitate the visiting passengers during the Trade Fair period, the statement added.