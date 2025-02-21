Delhi Metro to start early operations for New Delhi Marathon on Feb 23

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has on Thursday said that all terminal stations of the Blue, Yellow and Violet Line will commence at 3.30 am on Sunday in view of the New Delhi Marathon.

In a post on X the DMRC said,"To facilitate participants of the New Delhi Marathon 2025, Delhi Metro services will commence at 3.30 am on February 23 from all terminal stations of Blue, Yellow and Violet Lines." The corporation further said that trains will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes until 6.00 am, following which regular services will resume as per the scheduled timetable.

It said that the move aims to provide seamless and convenient transportation for marathon participants and support staff travelling to the event.

Train services on other lines will run as per regular Sunday time table, it added. PTI SHB SHB OZ OZ