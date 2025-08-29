Delhi Metro Yellow Line services hit during peak morning hours, commuters face delays

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Packed stations, overcrowded trains and unusually long travel time greeted Delhiites on Friday morning as services on the Yellow Line moved at a snail's pace during peak hours, leaving commuters struggling to reach on time.

Several commuters said they struggled to reach their destinations on time.

A huge crowd gathered at Hauz Khas, Rajiv Chowk, and Kashmere Gate metro stations, with platforms getting jam-packed.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), services on a section of the Yellow Line were regulated between 7.25 am and 12 noon due to a signalling issue. Trains had to be operated at a restricted speed of 25 kilometres per hour between Kashmere Gate and Patel Chowk.

The signalling issue in the metro system was a technical failure in the automated safety mechanism that regulates train movement, forcing trains to slow down and operate in manual mode.

Many complained that short rides, which normally take only a few minutes, stretched to nearly 50 minutes. Long queues were seen at the stations and compartments were packed to the brim.

"The train was moving very slowly and halted for long durations. Many of us got late for the office," said a commuter travelling towards Rajiv Chowk.

Delhi University student Shreya Singh said she boarded the train from Jor Bagh for Vishwavidyalaya station. "I usually reach my college within 30 minutes, but today it took me 50 minutes. I am running late for class," Shreya said, adding that by the time she reached, she might have missed her first lecture.

Sohail, who was on his way to office and boarded the train from Dwarka, said he was delayed by an hour. "I usually reach Central Secretariat in about an hour, but due to the delay today, it took me one-and-a-half hours. And I had a meeting to attend," he rued.

A passenger heading to south Delhi said the crowd kept burgeoning at every stop, and she was left with hardly any room to plan an alternative route.

"I was coming from Gurugram. I was stuck inside the metro for more than an hour," another commuter said.

A passenger also posted on X about the "massive crowds at Hauz Khas station" and the trains being "packed to capacity" in the morning.

The DMRC said commuters were regularly updated through announcements at stations, inside trains and on social media, while a maintenance team carried out troubleshooting under the supervision of senior officials.

Despite this, many passengers said the disruption during the peak morning hours caused severe inconvenience, particularly for office-goers and school students. PTI SHB SHB MNK MNK