Delhi Metro's Blue Line achieves carbon neutral certification

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Delhi Metro’s Blue Line connecting Yamuna Bank with Vaishali in Ghaziabad has achieved carbon neutral certification, officials said on Sunday.

This milestone underlines DMRC’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and addressing climate change, they said.

This certification follows DMRC’s earlier success in achieving carbon-neutral certification for its corporate headquarters at Metro Bhawan and the staff quarters in Sector-50, Noida, the officials said.

Aligned with the government’s goal to reach net zero emissions by 2070, the DMRC is making significant strides towards carbon neutrality by integrating advanced environmental practices, the officials said.

DMRC has successfully minimised its carbon footprint, by adopting various sustainable, environment-friendly initiatives such as adopting energy-efficient technologies like regenerative braking in rolling stock, use of more renewable power in operations, construction of rainwater harvesting pits, efficient waste management systems etc., they stated.

DMRC’s commitment extends beyond just certification, It aims to inspire other urban transportation systems to adopt similar sustainable practices by setting a benchmark in eco-friendly operations, they added. PTI NIT HIG