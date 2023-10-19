Delhi: Mewat gang member accused of firing on police arrested

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a member of a Mewat-based gang who was declared proclaimed offender in a case of firing on a police party, officials said on Thursday.

Nadeem alias Kallu (43), a resident of Ghaziabad, was arrested from Sonia Vihar on Tuesday night, they said, adding a semi-automatic .32 bore pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

A case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was also lodged against him and his associates at Shahadra police station.

Police said that the accused was involved in 64 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, and ATM break-ins.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender by a local court in a case of firing on the police party of New Usmanpur, they said.

"Special Cell got information that Nadeem would come to Pusta road in Sonia Vihar between 8 and 9 pm on Tuesday. A team was formed. As the team saw him, he was overpowered by them," said Special Commissioner of Police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

"He was also wanted in six criminal cases, including two cases of ATM uprooting and stealing cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh in Maharashtra and Karnataka. He has been previously involved in a total of 64 criminal cases," Dhaliwal said.

The special CP also said that the accused and his associates did not hesitate to open fire on the police.

"They opened fire on police teams on four occasions. They had been involved in criminal activities in Delhi-NCR for the past 21 years," he said. PTI BM BM KVK KVK