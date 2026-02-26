Delhi's minimum temperature at 12.6 deg Celsius; AQI 'poor' at 201

New Delhi (PTI): The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category at 9 am on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 201, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.