Delhi min temp 17.7 deg C, clear sky ahead

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above the season's average, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted mainly clear sky for the day. Relative humidity at 8.30 pm was 52 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 39 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 pm stood at 235.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ VN VN