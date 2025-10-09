Delhi weather today: Min temp at 20.6 deg C; clear skies ahead

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches below the normal, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a mainly clear sky for the day. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 90 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 96.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.