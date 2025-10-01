Delhi records min temp of 22.8 deg C; light rain likely with moderate AQI

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degree below the normal, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded 38 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am in the last 24 hours.

The weather department forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 92 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 107.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.