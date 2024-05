New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Humidity was recorded at 44 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of drizzle and strong surface winds during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. PTI NSM VN VN