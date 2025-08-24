Delhi min temp 23.4 deg Celsius; air quality "satisfactory" at 69 AQI

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city has recorded 36 mm of rain in the 24 hours since Saturday 8.30 am.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'Satisfactory' category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 69, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.