Delhi min temp 24 deg Celsius; rain likely

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius — 0.5 degrees below the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 75 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has forecast a thunderstorm with rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Delhi experienced one of its wettest days in May in recent history.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 77 mm of rainfall in just six hours from 2.30 am to 8.30 am.

This was the second-highest 24-hour rainfall for May in Delhi since record-keeping began in 1901.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 212 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SHB VN VN