Delhi min temp 26.1 deg C, lowest of season; AQI 'satisfactory' at 98

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below the normal, and the lowest of the season, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 80 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 98.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.