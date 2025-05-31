Delhi min temp 34.8 deg Celsius, cloudy sky ahead

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius, 5.6 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with thunder lightning on Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 64 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 204, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SSM VN VN