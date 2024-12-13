Delhi min temp 9 degrees Celsius, 4.5 notches above

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhi's minimum temperature on Friday settled at 9 degrees Celsius, 4.5 notches above the normal, the Met office said.

On Thursday, the city recorded its coldest December day in the last three years, with the minimum temperature dropping to 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department stated that no cold wave conditions were observed in the national capital on Friday.

The Met office attributed the sudden change in weather to variable wind directions.

"Rise in minimum temperatures is quite localised and attributed to variable wind conditions. Minimum temperatures have not shown any significant change over most parts of northwest India," it said.

The rise in minimum temperatures exceeded by 2 degrees Celsius only at isolated places in northwest India, including Patiala, Karnal, Rohtak, Delhi, Sikar, Alwar, and Phalodi stations.

A rise of more than 3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sikar, Rohtak, Phalodi, and Safdarjung stations across the northwest Indian plains, the weather office said.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Meteorology, said temperatures in the coming days will either remain steady or dip slightly, with no significant change unless snowfall occurs.

"A cold wave in Delhi and nearby areas can only be anticipated if a new western disturbance approaches. Until then, daytime temperatures will stay below normal, but clear skies and sunshine are expected, with no significant rise in pollution," he said. The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, normal for the time of the season.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 63 per cent and 43 per cent during the day.

The Met office has forecasted mist for Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 23 and 7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" category, with a 24-hour average AQI of 262.

Out of 38 monitoring stations, three recorded AQI in the "very poor" category, while the remaining stations reported air quality in the "poor" or "moderate" category, according to Sameer app.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and above 400 as “severe”. PTI NSM NSM VN VN