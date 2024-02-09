Delhi min temp below normal at 6.8 deg Celsius

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The minimum temperature on Friday settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius in the national capital, two notches below the season's average.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 82 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast a clear sky for the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) reading at 9 am was 137, considered 'moderate,' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) scale.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI COR BM VN VN