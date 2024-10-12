Delhi minister alleges corruption in DDA housing for poor, BJP hits back

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged a scam in the housing for the poor and said that the DDA housing units meant for slum dwellers in the city are sold illegally to ineligible individuals.

Responding to the AAP's allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused him of spreading misinformation against central agencies.

Bharadwaj in a press conference alleged that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats, under the housing for the poor scheme, are being sold to ineligible individuals, undermining the very purpose of the initiative.

The slum dwellers who were displaced by central government actions were promised housing that is now falling prey to corruption, and this cannot happen without the consent of the LG, Bhardwaj said.

"These flats cannot be sacrificed to corruption without the consent of the Central Government's DDA. Such a big scam and corruption were happening right under the nose of the BJP LG, and it is not possible that Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena was not aware of it," he said.

Bharadwaj also accused the saffron party of being against the poor and said, "The BJP is always troubled by the poor and stands against them. When free electricity and water were given, the BJP opposed it. Now these flats, which were meant for the poor, are being given in black to other people." However, Sachdeva refuted the charges and termed the allegations "baseless", an official statement from BJP said.

Bharadwaj had further called for an independent investigation into the matter, suggesting that only a sitting judge from the High Court or Supreme Court could ensure a transparent inquiry.

"If the ACB or CBI investigate, it will likely be covered up, as these agencies work under the LG and Central Government. So, this matter should be investigated by a sitting judge from the High Court or Supreme Court to ensure a transparent inquiry," the minister said.

Meanwhile, BJP's Sachdeva also questioned the minister, asking why the Kejriwal government left 40,000 flats, built under the Rajiv Awas Yojana during the tenure of Sheila Dikshit's government for the poor in Narela and Bawana, to ruin without allocating them to beneficiaries.

He asked Bhardwaj to clarify the number of houses allocated over the past ten years by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to the homeless.