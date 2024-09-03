Delhi minister alleges LG hiring company for social media management, calls it 'unconstitutional'

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged that Lt Governor V K Saxena is hiring a company for social media management, calling it "unconstitutional".

"It is a shocking news that Delhi Lt Governor is hiring a company for his social media handling. In August, a tender was posted on a website of LG office. The important point is that the estimated amount on social media spending is Rs 1.5 crore annually," Bharadwaj said at a press conference here.

There was no immediate response from the LG office.

Bharadwaj argued that this is "unconstitutional" and "against the principles of democracy".

"The BJP is running their own narrative since it is a political party and we also run our narrative. We are politicians. How can LG run a narrative," he questioned.