Delhi minister Ashish Sood inspects Dwarka night shelters, orders installation of fans and coolers

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of four night shelters in Phase-3 of Dwarka and directed officials to provide all basic amenities for the homeless.

These shelters are operated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The minister was accompanied by the chief executive officer of DUSIB and other senior officials during the visit.

After the inspection, Sood said, "The purpose of the visit was to assess the actual condition of the shelter homes and ensure that the facilities being provided matched the needs of the residents." During the inspection, Sood directed officials and the maintenance agency to provide all basic amenities for the homeless, including clean drinking water, functional toilets, adequate lighting, season-appropriate bedding, and safety measures.

He also instructed the officials to install adequate fans and coolers ahead of the summer season, according to an official statement.

Reiterating the government's focus on welfare, Sood said that the Delhi government is committed to not just providing shelter but also ensuring a dignified standard of living for the city's homeless population.

He said that regular inspections would be conducted to monitor the quality of services at night shelters.

The minister further said that strict action would be taken against any operating agency failing to meet the required standards.

While visiting the shelter homes, Sood also interacted with some of the residents to gather feedback on the facilities. Many residents expressed satisfaction with the current arrangements, the statement said. KVK KVK