Delhi minister Atishi attends closing ceremony of 'Phoolwalon ki Sair' festival

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the 'Phoolwalon ki Sair' festival here and called it a part of Delhi's rich Ganga-Jamuni culture.

"In today's world, such festivals remind us of the importance of love and harmony, breaking down barriers that divide us," she said.

Atishi said India is a land of diverse traditions, beliefs, languages and customs, and festivals such as 'Phoolwalon ki Sair' bridge the gaps, transcending barriers of religion, caste, and sects.

"These celebrations are a testament to our shared heritage, connecting us to our roots and fostering unity," she added.

The minister also stressed the need to preserve and celebrate these traditions.

'Phoolwalon ki Sair' took place from October 29 to November 4. PTI SLB IJT IJT