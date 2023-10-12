Delhi minister Atishi pulls up officials for delay in construction of flyovers

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Delhi PWD minister Atishi on Thursday pulled up officials for delay in construction of Moti Nagar and Punjabi Bagh flyovers and gave them an ultimatum to complete the work by January next year.

She also warned the officials concerned of strict action for any further delay, asserting that both the flyovers are important for making Ring Road jam free, an official statement said.

The work on the flyovers at Moti Nagar and Punjabi Bagh was supposed to be completed by October, officials said.

Earlier in the morning, Atishi inspected the under-construction flyovers.

During the inspection, PWD officials shared with the minister that most of the work on the Moti Nagar flyover has been completed, with only the installation of a 50-metre steel girder over the intersection near the Bharat Darshan Park remaining.

Due to heavy traffic at the intersection, work here is getting delayed, they said.

Similarly, most of the work on the Punjabi Bagh flyover is also done, and girders are being installed. However, the pace of work has slowed down due to the shifting of a power line, the statement said.

During the inspection, Atishi noted the construction of the flyover is running behind schedule, and directed the officials that if required, the number of labourers and machinery must be increased to speed up the work.

The corridor between an existing Punjabi Bagh Flyover and Raja Garden Flyover is part of Ring Road, and it experiences a heavy traffic load as it serves traffic from Haryana using Rohtak Road (NH-10).

Additionally, it connects north Delhi to south Delhi, Gurugram, and other parts of the NCR.

The construction of this corridor will shift the traffic from the existing road to an elevated road, benefiting thousands of people in the Delhi-NCR region every day, the statement said.

According to official figures, 1.25 lakh vehicles pass through the two flyovers every day and after the construction of the new flyover, there would be an annual saving of 18 lakh litres of fuel and reduction of 1.60 lakh tons of carbon emissions. PTI SLB SLB KVK KVK