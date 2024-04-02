Delhi minister Atishi's claim of saffron invite political stunt: Jharkhand BJP

Ranchi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand BJP on Tuesday termed as a 'political stunt' the claims of AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi that the saffron camp approached her through a "very close" person to join it or be prepared to be nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from the state Aditya Sahu alleged that the "AAP leaders have looted people's hard-earned money in liquor scam and now they are shedding crocodile tears" to mislead them.

Earlier in the day, Atishi, at a press conference in the national capital, claimed that she, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Durgesh Pathak and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha would be arrested.

Atishi also alleged that she had been told that the Enforcement Directorate would conduct raids on her residence and that of her kin in the coming days.

After that, summons would be sent and arrests would be made, she claimed.

"This is nothing but a political stunt to mislead people," Amar Bauri, leader of the opposition in the Jharkhand assembly told PTI on the sidelines of a meeting of the BJP-led NDA leaders in the state.

"She (Atishi) is making such a statement when their leader Arvind Kejriwal said that liquor dealers used to report directly to her and Bharadwaj ji (Saurabh). She is finding herself trapped in the case," Bauri claimed.

"It is very unfortunate that the Aam Aadmi Party which emerged from the movement against corruption is now indulging in corruption," he added. PTI SAN BDC