Delhi minister Bharadwaj accuses chief secretary of violating MCC during Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday wrote to the Centre alleging that Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar chaired "illegal" meetings with RWA members of South Delhi constituency in the presence of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri during Model Code of Conduct.

Bharadwaj said the chief secretary was making the excuse of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for not sending desilting reports in time.

There was no immediate reaction from the chief secretary.

Bharadwaj, in his letter to the ministry of home affairs (MHA), said he had directed the chief secretary on May 20 to provide desilting status of various drains from the departments like I&FC, PWD, MCD, NDMC, DDA and Delhi Cantonment Board.

He said even though he had told the chief secretary that the information should be provided to him within seven days, it did not come to him even after 15 days. The minister alleged that the language of the response sent by Kumar was "very offensive" and accused him of giving excuses.

Bharadwaj said Kumar is again trying to make a "futile excuse" of model code of conduct, whereby it is well understood that there is no bar on asking for reports from departments even during the model code of conduct.

"Needless to say that the undersigned has the knowledge of meetings held in April, 2024 while Model Code of Conduct was in in force by the Chief Secretary Mr. Naresh Kumar with the RWA members of colonies in South Delhi Constituencies in the presence of Mr. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who at that time was the leader of opposition as well the declared candidate for South Delhi Constituency," read Bharadwaj's letter.

He demanded action against Kumar.

"It is better that the Chief Secretary should not take shelter of such rules of model code of conduct... I am sending a copy of this note to Home Secretary, Government of India so that they can go through the language of the note dated 05.06.2024 and take appropriate action on the conduct of Mr. Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary," he added.