Delhi minister Bharadwaj calls for encouraging artists

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday called for encouraging artists and ensuring that art remained a beacon of inspiration.

Bharadwaj was speaking at the inauguration of the five-day 'Voice of Colour' camp being organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad under his art, culture and language department.

"The 'Voice of Colours' artist camp is a celebration of creativity and cultural diversity, providing a platform for artists to create unique masterpieces that deeply resonate with viewers," a statement quoted the minister as saying.

Events like these not only inspire art enthusiasts to embrace and promote artistic expression but also ignite a passion in the younger generation to carry forward this legacy of creativity, he said.

"Let us continue to encourage our artists and ensure that art remains a beacon of inspiration for all," he added.

According to the statement, the camp will feature artists such as Bharti Verma, Kavita Nayar, Jagdish Chander, Farhad Hussain, Shabir Hussain Santosh, Tejinder Kanda, Vidhyasagar Upadhyay and Vandana Rakesh.

During the camp, the artists will create artworks reflecting the rich diversity of art and culture, set against the serene backdrop of Zorba, the Buddha.

An exhibition showcasing the artworks created during the camp will follow.

The camp is being held at Zorba, the Buddha in Ghitorni. PTI SHB SZM SZM