Delhi minister Bharadwaj visits old age home on International Day of Older Persons

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday visited the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Memorial Old Age Home in Wazirpur on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons.

The minister spoke with the elderly residents, enquired about their health, and discussed the facilities being provided at the home, an official statement said.

The Delhi government is fully committed to maintaining a healthy living environment for the elderly, and everyone here is receiving the best possible facilities along with high-quality food, Bharadwaj said.

Today, the International Day of Older Persons is celebrated around the world, and this year's theme is Ageing with Dignity, he said.

To mark the occasion, he cut a cake with the elderly people, honoured them, and spent some joyful moments with them along with Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta, the statement added.

Bharadwaj said, "I also spoke with the administration. I gathered detailed information about the old age home and ensured that the government is adequately providing all necessary facilities." The administration of the home expressed satisfaction with the support from the government, he said.