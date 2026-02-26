Delhi minister dedicates student centre, Indian knowledge centre to Maharaja Agrasen College

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday inaugurated a new student facility centre and laid the foundation stone for an Indian knowledge tradition centre at Maharaja Agrasen College, an official statement said.

The minister also dedicated a multimedia seminar hall, five smart classrooms and an RFID-enabled library management system at the Delhi University's college, it said.

Sood said the government is working to strengthen higher education through improved infrastructure and technology and aims to drive a long-term overhaul of the capital's education system.

He said the new student facility centre would provide a more supportive academic environment, while the Indian Knowledge Tradition Centre is expected to promote research into Indian knowledge systems, culture and traditions.

Assuring teachers and institutions, Sood said no college would face a funds crunch, and no teacher's dignity would be compromised.

"The government is working with 'scale and speed' to expand smart infrastructure, including a plan to convert 7,000 classrooms for Classes 9 to 12 into smart classrooms in the next phase," Sood said.

Twelve principals from fully government-funded DU colleges attended the programme and felicitated the minister for addressing long-pending issues.

According to the statement, these colleges had faced a complete halt in government grants for nearly a decade, which had disrupted their functioning.

The minister said the government's broader aim is to position Delhi as a knowledge capital by 2047, when India marks 100 years of Independence, stressing that the focus would be on strengthening systems across schools, colleges, technical institutes and research centres. PTI VBH APL