Delhi minister directs overhauling facilities at Tahirpur leprosy shelter home

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi government will begin work on improving basic facilities at the Tahirpur shelter home for leprosy and TB-affected persons within a month, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Wednesday after inspecting the facility.

During the visit, the minister reviewed medical arrangements, protection from cold and overall living conditions at the shelter home where 143 male leprosy patients are currently lodged.

He issued directions to start repair and maintenance work, including waterproofing of the main gate, toilets, dormitory and kitchen, and to ensure adequate water supply on the premises.

According to a statement, officials were also instructed to immediately take up levelling and sanitation work and maintain cleanliness at the shelter home.

The minister said attention should be paid to mental well-being of patients along with their physical health, and directed officials to provide musical instruments for the bhajan group formed by the residents to facilitate recreational activities.

He further asked the departments concerned to ensure regular supply of clean water, proper sanitation and the availability of medicines at the shelter home.

Officials were told to review the progress of works regularly and complete them within a stipulated time-frame while maintaining quality standards.

"The government's aim is to ensure a dignified, safe and comfortable life for the most deprived sections of society. All needs of the residents should be addressed on a priority basis," Singh said.