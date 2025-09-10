Delhi Minister engages with hospital employees' unions on key issues

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday held a dialogue with representatives of government hospital employees' unions to discuss their issues and concerns and assured them that necessary steps would be taken.

The meeting took place at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in the presence of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha's National president Lal Singh Arya and National Organiser V. Satish, according to a statement.

During the discussions, hospital employees raised concerns related to service conditions, workplace environment, pending issues, and the need for improved facilities and safety measures.

They also highlighted the importance of ensuring dignity and respect for their work and addressing issues neglected by previous administrations, the statement said.

Singh assured the employees, saying, "The government will take all necessary steps to address their genuine demands and ensure justice." He emphasised that ending the neglect and apathy of previous governments and protecting the rights of employees is the top priority of the Delhi Government.

The union representatives welcomed the dialogue and expressed confidence that their issues would be resolved soon. They described the interaction as positive and appreciated the government's initiative to engage with them, the statement added. PTI SHB HIG