Lt Guv V K Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 400 electric buses

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 400 electric buses, taking the number of such buses to 800 in the national capital.

The flag-off event happened at the IP Depot here.

"The number of electric buses has now gone up to 800 in Delhi. I want to congratulate Delhiites on this," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said at the flagging off event.

Congrats Delhi!



Flagged off 400 new electric buses ahead of the G20 Summit with Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal and Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi.



Delhi now has highest number of Electric Buses in the Country!!



Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, we aim to…

Later in a post on X, Kejriwal explained the break of the budget outlay for the buses.

"These buses are part of the 921 buses under the subsidy scheme, for which a subsidy of Rs 417 crore has been given by the Centre and the Delhi government will spend Rs 3,674 crore," Kejriwal said in a Hindi post.

माननीय उपराज्यपाल महोदय के साथ मिलकर आज 400 नई इलेक्ट्रिक बसों को हरी झंडी दिखाकर दिल्ली की जनता को सौंपा। ये बसें सब्सिडी स्कीम की 921 बसों में शामिल हैं, जिनके लिए केंद्र सरकार की तरफ़ से 417 करोड़ की सब्सिडी दी गई है और दिल्ली सरकार 3674 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करेगी।



दिल्ली की… pic.twitter.com/mYA8Uw22hA — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 5, 2023

There are now a total of 800 electric buses on the roads of Delhi, which is the highest in the country, he said.

"Our target is to introduce a total of 8,000 electric buses on the roads of Delhi by the end of 2025. At that time there will be more than 10,000 buses in Delhi, of which 80 per cent will be electric.

"Very soon Delhi will also be known all over the world for its excellent electric buses," he added.