Delhi minister Gopal Rai inaugurates 'Kanwar camp' in east Delhi's Khichripur

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday inaugurated a 'Kanwar camp' in east Delhi's Khichripur and said it has all the facilities for the convenience of pilgrims. According to an official statement, the Delhi government has set up 185 camps for Kanwar yatris across the city where devotees can stay comfortably. "This camp is completely waterproof, and all the facilities, including medical, water, beds, coolers, and toilets, have also been arranged inside the camp," the minister said. He added that apart from basic facilities, medical teams will be present in the camp throughout the day and will work in three different shifts, and CATS ambulances have also been deployed outside the 'Kanwar camps' in case of any emergency. Rai has instructed the district administration to ensure every necessary step for the safety and facilities of Kanwariyas, the statement added.

The Kanwar Yatra commenced on the first day of Sawan (monsson) on Monday and will culminate on August 2. PTI MHS SLB SLB SKY SKY