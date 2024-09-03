Delhi minister Gopal Rai seeks 'positive suggestions' from BJP, Cong to tackle pollution

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday wrote to state unit presidents of Congress and BJP, requesting any "positive suggestions" for incorporation into the Winter Action Plan to reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

In the letter to Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, Rai also cited the various initiatives taken by the AAP dispensation to solve the pollution problem.

He cited a report of the Centre for Science and Environment which states that only 31 per cent of the pollution that the people of Delhi have to face is contributed by the residents while the rest comes from NCR states.

"Pollution can be reduced only with everyone's cooperation, not through opposition. Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi has taken many big steps to reduce pollution, their effect is also visible," Rai said in the letter.

He said the Delhi government is preparing to prepare a winter action plan in collaboration with all concerned departments.

"The winter action plan will be mainly based on three points. First, the steps to be taken by the Delhi Government, second, getting cooperation from the neighbouring states and third, working together with the Central Government so that pollution can be effectively reduced in Delhi even in winter.

"We request you that if you have any positive suggestions on the above three points which will help in reducing the pollution of Delhi, please send those to us soon so that we can include them in the action plan. We aim to reduce the pollution of Delhi," read Rai's letter.

Reacting to Rai's letter, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor took to X to say in Hindi, "There has to be a limit to drama Mr @AapKaGopalRai. You write letters to everyone, write a letter and meet CM @BhagwantMann of Punjab, the state most guilty of stubble burning. Tell us what are you both doing to stop stubble burning."