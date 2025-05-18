Delhi minister hands out Ayushman cards to 10 senior citizens in Janakpuri

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Delhi minister Ashish Sood on Sunday distributed Ayushman cards to 10 senior citizens in his assembly constituency, Janakpuri, under an insurance policy-cum-pension scheme of the Delhi government. "We had promised (during poll campaign) that Ayushman cards would first be given to the senior citizens of Janakpuri, and today we have kept that promise," he said at an event organised by a group to honour Sood on becoming a senior minister in the Delhi government.

The Ayushman cards were given under the Delhi government's Vay Vandana Yojana.

Five senior citizens from Janakpuri were among the beneficiaries when Ayushman cards were first distributed in Delhi, said Sood has the education and home portfolios in the city government.

He said, "The Ayushman card is like a license small, portable, and incase of a medical emergency, the card ensures timely treatment without financial burden." He added that each beneficiary also receives a list of hospitals where the card is accepted. Currently, 48 hospitals in Delhi are empanelled under the scheme. "Anyone needing surgery or treatment can get medical care up to Rs 10 lakh free of cost," he said.

Since the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi earlier this year, 2,42,732 health cards have been issued, enabling eligible residents to access cashless treatment at listed hospitals, the minister said.

The Delhi government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central government on April 5 to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), making Delhi the 35th state or Union Territory to join the scheme.

Under AB-PMJAY, eligible families receive an annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh with Rs 5 lakh provided by the Centre and another Rs 5 lakh top-up by the Delhi government.

In addition, the recently launched Vay Vandana Yojana, which supports citizens aged 70 years and above with free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh, has already registered 72,167 senior citizens. PTI SHB SKY SKY