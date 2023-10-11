Delhi minister Imran Hussain conducts surprise inspection of regional food offices

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain inspected regional food offices on Wednesday and issued notices to the officials found absent during his visit.

Advertisment

The minister warned of disciplinary action against the officials found absent from duty without providing a valid reason, according to a statement issued by the Delhi government.

Hussain conducted a surprise inspection of the Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli and Chhatarpur regional offices of the food and supplies department.

The minister emphasised the need for the food supply officers and other staff of the department to maintain a cooperative attitude towards the public and promptly resolve their complaints, the statement said.

He also directed the officials to strictly adhere to the "First In, First Out" (FIFO) mode when processing applications for new ration cards.

Hussain expressed his "serious concerns" over the current operating procedures at the circle offices and emphasised on correcting the records to enhance the efficiency of departmental work. PTI VIT RC