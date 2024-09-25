Delhi Minister Imran Hussain reviews distribution of free ration

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday reviewed the distribution of free ration under the NFSA and ration portability ONORC scheme in the national capital, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Hussain was informed that ration for September 2024 has already been distributed to most of the beneficiaries and distribution of ration for the next month will commence from October 1, it said.

The distribution of ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) is being provided free of cost to NFSA ration beneficiaries, including eligible migrant beneficiaries, under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) Scheme in Delhi, it stated.

The minister directed the officers of the department to ensure the proper lifting of allocated foodgrains from FCI godowns and transporting the foodgrains to the respective fair price shops every month in a smooth and uninterrupted manner. He directed the senior officers to personally monitor the transportation of ration to various fair price shops in Delhi, the statement said.

In view of the ensuing festive season, Hussain further directed the F&S Department for timely opening and closing of fair price shops from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm on regular basis in accordance with existing orders of F&S department, it said.

He directed the F&S department to ensure regular meetings of the vigilance committees at the circle level as well as at fair price shops level and further instructed that the minutes of these meetings be made available to the competent authorities and also to the minister's office. It helps to resolve ration beneficiary's grievances at the ground level, the statement added. PTI NIT AS AS