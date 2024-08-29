Delhi minister Imran Hussain reviews functioning of food-supply department

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain reviewed the functioning of the food and civil supplies and consumer affairs department on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The minister had a meeting with the special commissioner and assistant commissioners of the food supplies department to review the distribution of free ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme throughout the national capital, the statement said.

It added that the food supply and consumer affairs department also made a presentation before the minister regarding its functioning and performance.

During the meeting, the officials informed Hussain that the ration for August has already been distributed among the beneficiaries and the distribution for the next month will commence from September 1, the statement said.

It added that the distribution of ration under the NFSA is being done for free among the beneficiaries, including the eligible migrant beneficiaries under the ONORC scheme.

According to the statement, the minister directed the officials to ensure the display of the mandatory information, including the details of the Vigilance Committee, category-wise entitlement, stock position, number of beneficiaries, helpline numbers etc. through display boards outside fair-price shops.

Hussain also instructed them to ensure that the information regarding eligibility under the ONORC scheme is displayed.

"Because of the smooth and orderly distribution of free ration under the ONORC scheme, Delhi has become a benchmark in the country. Delhi is among the topmost performing states in ration distribution to the migrants under the ONORC scheme," the minister said.

He added that under the scheme, Delhi has witnessed more than four lakh migrant ration beneficiaries getting ration in August through portability, which is a record.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government remains committed to strengthening and maintaining transparency in the Public Distribution System," Hussain said.