Delhi minister invites people to attend first 'Sanatan Sanskaram Ramleela' in Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has invited people to attend the first ‘Sanatan Sanskaram Ramleela Utsav’ being held at the DDA Ramleela ground in Rohini from Monday to October 2.

More than 100 artistes will perform on stage equipped with modern lighting, LED screens and other stage technology during the 10-day event, according to a statement.

Singh, who is also the chairperson of the Ramleela committee, said the theme of this year's production is ‘From tradition to future’, which is aimed at connecting the younger generation with culture and values.

Singh expressed hope that the festivities would spread the message of Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture and the ideals of Lord Ram among the people, as he appealed to families across the city to join the celebrations.

The festivities will conclude with an eco-friendly Dussehra to spread awareness about environment conservation, said the minister for social welfare.

Messages for a drug-free society, cleanliness, water conservation, use of Swadeshi products and the vision of a ‘Developed Delhi’ will also be highlighted during the event as part of the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (service fortnight) initiative, the minister said.

The special attractions include a ‘Ram Baraat’ and the ‘Shyam Baba Shringar Jhanki’ on September 25, and a performance by singer Shibani Kashyap during the ‘Dandiya Night’, the statement said.

Formal invitations for the event have been sent to Union ministers, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MPs, MLAs, and senior political leaders, it added. PTI SHB ARI ARI